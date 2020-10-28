Home destroyed by fire in Dexter

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office have been called in to figure out what caused a fire at a home in Dexter.

Multiple fire departments responded Tuesday afternoon to the home on High Street after 1.

Dexter’s Fire Chief, Matt Connor, said a mother and three kids were home at the time but they got out safely.

We’re told the mom reported smelling something burning in the kitchen and saw flames coming from the stove.

The home was destroyed.

The Red Cross has been notified to assist the family.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.