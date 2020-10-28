Advertisement

Home destroyed by fire in Dexter

It happened after 1:00 p.m. on High Street.
Multiple fire departments responded to High Street in Dexter, Tuesday afternoon.
Multiple fire departments responded to High Street in Dexter, Tuesday afternoon.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office have been called in to figure out what caused a fire at a home in Dexter.

Multiple fire departments responded Tuesday afternoon to the home on High Street after 1.

Dexter’s Fire Chief, Matt Connor, said a mother and three kids were home at the time but they got out safely.

We’re told the mom reported smelling something burning in the kitchen and saw flames coming from the stove.

The home was destroyed.

The Red Cross has been notified to assist the family.

