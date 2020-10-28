Advertisement

Governor joins CDC Director in “sounding alarm” over state’s increase in COVID-19 cases

By Emily Tadlock
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A special Maine CDC briefing was held Wednesday to address the significant increase in COVID-19 cases.

Governor Janet Mills also told Mainers now is the time to hunker down on efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

There have been a total of 250 new cases since Sunday.

Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah says the number of Mainers hospitalized with the virus has more than doubled over the past week.

The positivity rate has increased from 0.42% two weeks ago to 0.75% Wednesday.

Dr. Shah says of the new cases Wednesday, 14 are among children.

While the recent numbers mirror what happened in May, the transmission of the virus is different.

May’s increase was due to outbreaks at nursing homes.

This new increase is due to community transmission.

“The 70 or so cases we are seeing today, could in a few days, turn into about 140 cases per day everyday, and then a few days after that turn into 300 cases per day for a few days and so on and so forth. That is the concerned that is raised by this increase and the concern we have around the possibility of exponential growth coming to Maine,” says Dr. Shah.

Dr. Shah says this is a worst case scenario but it’s one that’s happening in other states.

Gov. Mills echoed Dr. Shah’s statements saying, “If we do not maintain physical distancing, wear a face coverings in both private settings and public places, if we do not avoid large gatherings and wash our hands frequently we will not be able to manage this virus. Lives are at stake here, make no mistake about it”

The governor urged Mainers to use common sense and wear masks and practice social distancing whether inside or outside.

Governor Mills did not issue any new orders for restrictions in the state.

Bars and tasting rooms are scheduled to open up, again, on Monday.

