Gov. Mills asked about disciplinary action for large gatherings against state orders

Thousands crowd together to get a glimpse at President Trump in Levant on Sunday, Oct. 25.
Thousands crowd together to get a glimpse at President Trump in Levant on Sunday, Oct. 25.(WABI)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With less than a week before elections, campaign visits in the state are ramping up causing larger crowds to gather.

The state’s executive order currently allows for 100 people to gather at outdoor events. But recent events such as a campaign stop by President Donald Trump in Levant have far exceeded the number allowed to gather.

The state has taken action before when an executive order is disobeyed. An imminent health hazard citation was issued to Big Moose Inn in Millinocket a few months ago.

The action was taken after the venue exceeded the indoor gathering limit of 50 individuals when it hosted a wedding reception that lead to a major outbreak and several deaths.

Governor Janet Mills was asked Wednesday if any disciplinary action would be taken on businesses or individuals who host these forbidden gatherings in the future.

Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew answered saying, “Our practice is if we have information that there is going to be a gathering that we provide the rules the guidance the information to the organizers and encourage them to follow that as Governor Mills explained then we turn to the attorney general or different statues to see depending on the circumstances what are our options.”

Mills followed the Commissioner’s response saying, “We’re not the Covid cops here. We’re not trying to regulate everybody’s behavior. Far from it. We provide the best advice and council and recommendations we possibly can based on science and medical expertise.”

Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah encourages anyone heading to an event to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

