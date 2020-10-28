Advertisement

DuraMag Bodies to hold hiring event in Waterville

The event will take place from 10 AM to 6 PM at 977 River Road in Waterville.
Source: AP
(WTOK)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A manufacturing company in Waterville is hosting a hiring event Thursday to expand their operations.

DuraMag is a fleet vehicle and truck body manufacturer and builder that was recently acquired by The Shyft Group.

They are hiring full-time, permanent production assembly technicians, welders, and auto repair techs, among other things.

Those who are interested will be able to drive up, fill out an application and participate in their interview process on the spot.

“During these tough times, we have continued to grow. We have lots of opportunities for growth, sales, and we have more sales than we have people right now so we are continuing to try and add workers to be able to meet the customer’s needs," said Corporate Director of HR Lisa Stevens.

We’re hosting a hiring event for multiple positions on October 29th from 10 A.M.- 6 P.M. DuraMag builds trucks for hard...

Posted by DuraMag Bodies on Monday, October 26, 2020

The event will take place from 10 AM to 6 PM at 977 River Road in Waterville.

For more information on job openings you can visit their website.

