Disney expands holiday hours at Florida parks
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) – Disney is allowing visitors to spend more time at its Orlando theme parks.
Most will be staying open for an extra hour, according to a calendar on the Walt Disney World website.
That includes the Magic Kingdom, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET on Fridays and Saturdays.
The parks have yet to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic operating hours.
