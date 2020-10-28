Advertisement

Cool & Becoming Cloudy Today, Few PM Rain/Snow Showers Possible

By Todd Simcox
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak disturbance will pass over southern New England and south of Maine today. This will bring us increasing clouds this morning and the chance for a few rain showers or some mixed rain/snow showers this afternoon and evening. The combination of a cold start this morning and clouds moving in will make for a chilly day across the state with highs only in the mid-30s to around 40° across the north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Any lingering rain or mixed rain/snow showers will exit the area early tonight followed by skies becoming partly cloudy for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to the mid-30s to near 40° for overnight lows.

A weak cold front is forecast to move through on Thursday. There isn’t much moisture with the front so it’s expected to move through dry at this point with variably cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50° Thursday afternoon. We’ll be keeping an eye on what is now Hurricane Zeta for the end of the week. The storm is expected to make landfall over the Gulf Coast later today then weaken as it heads inland and to the northeast toward the Mid-Atlantic later tomorrow. It looks like the bulk of the remnants of Zeta will pass south of Maine Thursday night into Friday morning. It will be close enough to bring some light precipitation into mainly southern Maine in the form of rain to start Thursday evening then change to light snow Thursday night and early Friday morning. Coastal areas could see some rain or mixed rain/snow showers otherwise most of the precipitation will stay just offshore and fall over southern Maine and throughout Central and Southern New England. The storm will pull away from the area Friday leaving us with partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures. Highs on Friday will reach the mid-30s to around 40°. High pressure will build into the area Saturday giving us a nice bright start to the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Today: Becoming cloudy. A few rain or snow showers possible this afternoon and evening. Highs between 37°-47°, warmest along the coast. Light wind becoming south/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Lingering rain and snow showers ending early then becoming partly cloudy. Lows between 34°-41°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s north and mid-40s to near 50° elsewhere. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Partly sunny and chilly. A few rain or mixed rain/snow showers along the coast early. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Mostly Cloudy & Chilly Today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chris Ewing
As high pressure departs to our east this morning, an upper level disturbance will begin to move into our area. The disturbance will bring some clouds and a few scattered rain and snow showers to the Pine Tree State today. High temps today will run several degrees below normal as highs range from the mid-30s to mid-40s, coolest across the north and mountains.

Forecast

Fair & Cold Tonight, Variably Cloudy & Chilly Wednesday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Fair & Cold Tonight, Variably Cloudy & Chilly Wednesday

Forecast

Breezy & Cool This Afternoon

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure will build into the area today. Skies will be variably cloudy skies for rest of the day. A northwest breeze will usher cool, dry air into the region today allowing us to dry out and brighten up a bit but keeping temperatures below average with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere.

Forecast

Variably Cloudy & Cool Today

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:41 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
High pressure will build into the area today. Lingering showers will exit the state early this morning followed by variably cloudy skies for rest of the day. A northwest breeze will usher cool, dry air into the region today allowing us to dry out and brighten up a bit but keeping temperatures below average with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere.

Latest News

Forecast

Brightening Skies & Drier Today

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 4:32 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
A quieter day is expected for our Tuesday with a few lingering showers possible early then giving way to variably cloudy skies. It will stay on the cool side with highs running the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Forecast

Light Rain Tonight With Some Snow & Mix Across The North

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
An area of low pressure will pass just to our northeast throughout the night. As it does so, we’re looking at periods of light rain across the state. There will be some light snow and mix across the north and mountains.

Forecast

Scattered Showers Becoming More Numerous This Afternoon & Evening

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 12:30 PM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Weak low pressure will continue to approach the area today then cross the state this evening and early tonight. Cloudy and cool conditions will continue for the remainder of the day with scattered rain showers becoming more numerous as the afternoon progresses.

Forecast

Cloudy & Cool Today, Showers Likely Esp. This Afternoon/Tonight

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:03 AM EDT
|
By Todd Simcox
Weak low pressure is forecast to approach the area today then cross the state this evening and early tonight. This will bring us a cloudy and cool Monday with rain showers developing mainly during the afternoon hours. There may be a few widely scattered snow or rain showers this morning but the showers will be more numerous as we head into the afternoon and evening. Northern and northwestern area

Forecast

Rain Showers Developing This Afternoon, Some Wintry Mix North

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:37 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
An area of low pressure will develop and move in for the day today. As it pushes in, light precipitation is expected across the region. There will likely be some mix and snow from the Greenville and Millinocket region north, with rain showers south. This continues into tonight as well. A few tenths of an inch of rain possible south of Millinocket.

Forecast

Increasing Cloudy & Cold Tonight

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT
High pressure is lifting up to our northeast. Skies will start out mostly clear tonight with some clouds developing during the overnight hours. It will be cold side with lows dropping back to the mid 20s to lower 30s.