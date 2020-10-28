Advertisement

Collins/Gideon debate tonight: two excluded candidates file complaint

Independents Lisa Savage and Max Linn have filed a formal complaint with the Federal Elections Commission.
FILE - This pair of 2020 file photos shows incumbent U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, right, who are running in the Nov. 3, 2020, election to represent Maine in the U.S. Senate. (AP Photos, File)
FILE - This pair of 2020 file photos shows incumbent U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon, D-Freeport, right, who are running in the Nov. 3, 2020, election to represent Maine in the U.S. Senate. (AP Photos, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -

The final debate of the U.S. Senate race will feature GOP incumbent Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon going head to head without the other two candidates.

But the two independents aren’t going quietly.

Independents Lisa Savage and Max Linn have filed a formal complaint with the Federal Elections Commission.

WMTW-TV, host of the debate, contends neither independent has demonstrated support to win and that the law does not require they be invited.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

