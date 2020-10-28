Collins/Gideon debate tonight: two excluded candidates file complaint

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -

The final debate of the U.S. Senate race will feature GOP incumbent Susan Collins and Democratic challenger Sara Gideon going head to head without the other two candidates.

But the two independents aren’t going quietly.

Independents Lisa Savage and Max Linn have filed a formal complaint with the Federal Elections Commission.

WMTW-TV, host of the debate, contends neither independent has demonstrated support to win and that the law does not require they be invited.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.