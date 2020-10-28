Cloudy & Chilly This Afternoon, Few Rain/Snow Showers Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak disturbance passing over southern New England and south of Maine will bring us a chance for a few rain showers or some mixed rain/snow showers this afternoon and evening. The combination of a cold start this morning and cloudy skies in will make for a chilly day across the state with highs only in the mid-30s to around 40° across the north and low to mid-40s elsewhere. Any lingering rain or mixed rain/snow showers will exit the area early tonight followed by skies becoming partly cloudy for the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop to the mid-30s to near 40° for overnight lows.

A weak cold front is forecast to move through on Thursday. There isn’t much moisture with the front so it’s expected to move through dry at this point with variably cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50° Thursday afternoon. We’ll be keeping an eye on what is now Hurricane Zeta for the end of the week. The storm is expected to make landfall over the Gulf Coast later today then weaken as it heads inland and to the northeast toward the Mid-Atlantic later tomorrow. It looks like the bulk of the remnants of Zeta will pass south of Maine Thursday night into Friday morning. It will be close enough to bring some light precipitation into mainly southern Maine in the form of rain to start Thursday evening then change to light snow Thursday night and early Friday morning. Coastal areas could see some rain or mixed rain/snow showers otherwise most of the precipitation will stay just offshore and fall over southern Maine and throughout Central and Southern New England. The storm will pull away from the area Friday leaving us with partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures. Highs on Friday will reach the mid-30s to around 40°. High pressure will build into the area Saturday giving us a nice bright start to the weekend with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. A few rain or snow showers possible. Highs between 35°-47°, warmest along the coast. Light wind becoming south/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Lingering rain and snow showers ending early then becoming partly cloudy. Lows between 34°-41°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s north and mid-40s to near 50° elsewhere. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Partly sunny and chilly. A few rain or mixed rain/snow showers along the coast early. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Sunday: Increasing clouds with showers possible during the afternoon. Highs in the mid-40s to low 50s.

