Camden Snow Bowl has updated its refund policy for season passes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Amid the pandemic, The Camden Snow Bowl has updated it’s refund policy for season pass holders.

If skiing is cut short by state health requirements related to COVID-19, the town-owned ski area will issue refunds.

Board members approved the plan last week.

It would allow for credit to be issued to skiers for the following ski season.

The policy will be used if the season does not begin by January 1st as planned, if it ends before March 1st or if it is cancelled entirely.

It applies only to COVID-19 related events, not to weather closures.

