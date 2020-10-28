Advertisement

Calais church outbreak leads to more than two dozen cases of COVID-19

The news comes as the Maine CDC reports that there are 31 active cases of COVID-19 in Washington County.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CALAIS, Maine (WABI) -

The Second Baptist Church in Calais is reporting 27 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The Maine CDC opened an outbreak investigation Tuesday when there were four cases linked to the church.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says 18 of those cases are among people who attended at least one service at the church.

The rest are secondary cases.

Over the weekend the church moved to online services.

