Advertisement

Boeing makes deeper job cuts as aircraft business slows

Boeing reported a $449 million loss for the third quarter
Boeing said Wednesday that it expects to cut its workforce to about 130,000 employees by the end of 2021, down 30,000 from the start of this year.
Boeing said Wednesday that it expects to cut its workforce to about 130,000 employees by the end of 2021, down 30,000 from the start of this year.(Source: Boeing)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Boeing will cut more jobs as it continues to bleed money and lose revenue during a pandemic that has smothered demand for new airline planes.

The company said Wednesday that it expects to cut its workforce to about 130,000 employees by the end of next year, down 30,000 from the start of this year. That is far deeper than the 19,000 reduction that the company announced three months ago.

Boeing Co. updated its jobs plan on the same day it reported a $449 million loss for the third quarter, a swing from the $1.17 billion it earned in the same period last year. The loss was narrower than analysts expected, however.

Revenue tumbled 29% to $14.14 billion.

Boeing has been whipsawed by a drop in revenue after its 737 Max was grounded in March 2019 following two deadly crashes, and then a pandemic that has caused air travel to plunge and left airlines with more planes than they need.

The company recently lowered its forecast of demand for new planes over the next decade by 11% because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some analysts think even that scaled-back forecast was too rosy.

Boeing, which along with Europe’s Airbus dominates the aircraft-building industry, has seen orders and deliveries of new planes shrivel this year in the face of the pandemic and the grounding of the Max.

The company failed to record a single order for a new jetliner in September. In the first nine months of the year, Boeing has delivered only 98 airline planes, compared with 301 during the same stretch of 2019. That drop is crucial because aircraft makers get most of their cash from sales when planes are delivered.

The company continues to forecast that regulators will let it resume deliveries of new Max jets before the year ends. Boeing has spent about two years overhauling flight-control software and computers on the plane after an automated anti-stall system pushed the noses down before crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people.

The Chicago company, which has airplane assembly plants near Seattle and in South Carolina, plans to cut its labor force by not replacing people who retire and cutting 7,000 with buyouts and layoffs through next year.

The company has borrowed billions of dollars in private credit to get through the downturn, although it bypassed federal pandemic-relief funds.

Boeing said that excluding non-repeating gains, it lost $1.39 per share. Analysts expected a loss of $2.33 per share, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. The revenue also beat expectations, with the Zacks survey pointing to sales of $13.81 billion.

Shares of Boeing rose about 1% in trading before the opening bell on Wednesday. They have dropped 52% since the start of the year, compared with an increase of nearly 5% in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Hurricane Zeta speeds toward a storm-weary Louisiana

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By KEVIN McGILL and REBECCA SANTANA
Landfall is expected south of New Orleans with life-threatening storm surge and strong winds expected along portions of the northern Gulf Coast beginning around midday.

Politics

Collins/Gideon debate tonight: two excluded candidates file complaint

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Independents Lisa Savage and Max Linn have filed a formal complaint with the Federal Elections Commission.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports largest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since beginning of pandemic

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The county breakdown shows an increase of cases in every county except Piscataquis and Sagadahoc.

News

Woodland woman dies in crash in NH

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
It happened Tuesday on Interstate 89

Latest News

Politics

New Colby College poll gives Democrats edge in presidential, Senate, House races

Updated: 29 minutes ago
The poll surveyed 879 Mainers between Oct. 21 to 25, and the poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.3%.

National

Germany, France gear up for new lockdowns as virus surges

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases were reported last week — the shortest time ever for such an exponential increase.

National

VW recalls Jettas to fix fuel leaks that can cause fires

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Affected vehicles have engines built from June 18, 2015 to Dec. 9, 2017.

National

Kentucky US Senate: Coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Alabama lawn mowing man, Rodney Smith Jr., fighting to stay in the U.S.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kate Smith
An Alabama resident who dedicated his life to helping Americans all over the country could face deportation.

National

School bus driver, 7-year-old girl killed in Tennessee crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities said the oncoming utility vehicle veered off the road and then over-corrected, swerving and skidding sideways just in front of the oncoming bus.