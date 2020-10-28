Advertisement

2021 Boston Marathon postponed, ‘at least’ until the fall

(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Next year’s Boston Marathon has also been postponed.

The Boston Athletic Association says that it won’t hold the race as scheduled in April because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say it will be put off “at least until the fall of 2021.”

This year’s marathon was initially postponed until the fall and later canceled outright.

It was to be the 124th edition of the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual 26.2-mile race.

The B.A.A. says it is working with government officials and others involved in the race to see if a fall 2021 date is feasible.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Maine seeing ‘significant, concerning trends’ as COVID-19 cases spike across state

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine CDC reported an increase of 76 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and a total of 250 new cases since Sunday.

Coronavirus

Calais church outbreak leads to more than two dozen cases of COVID-19

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The news comes as the Maine CDC reports that there are 31 active cases of COVID-19 in Washington County.

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

News

Watch what you throw away: Two trash workers treated for chemical burns

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A container filled with hydrochloric acid ended up in the trash in Dayton on Monday

Latest News

News

Team Trump holds ‘Get Out the Vote Rally’ in Bangor

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Trump Victory hosted South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Republican National Committee Co-Chair Tommy Hicks, and Trump Campaign Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski in Bangor Wednesday.

Politics

Nearly 400,000 Mainers have voted with a week left until Election Day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
More Mainers could vote via absentee ballot this year than even the record expectations

Coronavirus

Woodlands Memory Care of Rockland Officials release statement regarding coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Ten people associated with Woodlands Memory Care of Rockland have tested positive in a COVID-19 outbreak.

News

Pixelle announces 67 more layoffs at Jay paper mill

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
This is the third round of layoffs at the mill.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports largest single-day increase of coronavirus cases since beginning of pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The county breakdown shows an increase of cases in every county except Piscataquis and Sagadahoc.

Politics

Collins/Gideon debate tonight: two excluded candidates file complaint

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Independents Lisa Savage and Max Linn have filed a formal complaint with the Federal Elections Commission.