Veazie man killed in workplace accident involving forklift

KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) -

A man died in Kenduskeag this morning in what police are calling an industrial accident.

It happened at a building on the Ames Road around 10 o’clock.

Authorities say 59-year-old Gary Mullen of Veazie had been involved in an accident involving a forklift.

Police say Mullen’s co-workers tried to save him but were not able to do so.

OSHA is investigating.

