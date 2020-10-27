Advertisement

Veazie man killed in workplace accident involving forklift

OSHA is investigating.
(MGN)
(MGN)(WOWT)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) -

A man died in Kenduskeag this morning in what police are calling an industrial accident.

It happened at a building on the Ames Road around 10 o’clock.

Authorities say 59-year-old Gary Mullen of Veazie had been involved in an accident involving a forklift.

Police say Mullen’s co-workers tried to save him but were not able to do so.

OSHA is investigating.

