Unemployment checks to Mainers could be delayed

Maine Department of Labor citing technical issue in processing payments
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Mainers may not receive unemployment benefits on time.

The Maine Department of Labor posting on social media Tuesday morning this statement-

We have been advised by our financial institution that a technical issue has caused a delay in processing their customer transactions, including unemployment benefit payments from the Maine Department of Labor. They are working to resolve the issue, and we will keep you updated as we learn more. Thank you!

