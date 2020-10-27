UMaine men’s basketball to open with defending national champs, freshmen Mainers are learning quickly

Advertisement

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine men’s basketball plans to play at “bubbleville” at Mohegan Sun in about a month to start their season. Perennial NCAA tournament teams Florida, St. Peter’s and defending national champion Virginia, who the Black Bears open with, should all be there...

“Going into it is a fun game, even if the game itself is just aspirational,” says UMaine head coach Richard Barron, “It’s something to look forward to. It’s something for our guys to work towards.”

Coach Barron also is hopeful the America East plan for weekend series can work.

“We get into our conference schedule we have 18 scheduled, 9 weekends to go play a team twice,” says Barron, “8 at home against 4 teams, or 10 at home against 5 teams, and the women will be the mirror of that.”

He is in the hope for the best, prepare for the worst mindset.

“Anything we get to do we have to look at as gravy,” says Barron, “You schedule 25 games, you hope to play half of them. Lower your expectations so that nobody is feeling this constant sense of disappointment.”

One of the pieces Mainers will be excited about is a trio of freshmen Mainers including the next Fleming. Former Bangor star Matt Fleming decided to come home to play rather than continue at Army after a prep season in West Point.

“Matt’s handled it really well. He’s working really hard,” says Barron, “so are Wol and Leighton, two other Maine guys, who are here. We temper our expectations for young players who are freshmen. There is so much we expect and their is so much we teach. 90 percent of what we teach is something they’ve never been taught before. They’re working hard, they’re really bright, they’re really good kids and our future is going to be bright with them.”

Maybe those young Mainers will get a shot quicker than expected. Redshirt senior Ned Prijovic will depart the program to play professionally in Serbia, his home country.

