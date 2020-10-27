UMaine Football releases game schedule

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -

Maine Football has announced its Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) schedule for the 2021 spring season.

It includes a six-game slate beginning on Saturday, March 6 and running through Saturday, April 17.

The North Division will include seven teams - Maine, UAlbany, Delaware, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Stony Brook, and Villanova. The South Division will be made up of four teams - Elon, James Madison, Richmond, and William & Mary.

Teams in the North will face each other once while teams in the South will meet twice. Towson announced on Oct. 19 that it would not compete during the 2021 spring season.

The Black Bears open the 2021 spring slate on March 6 with a trip to Delaware. The contest will mark Maine’s first trip to the Blue Hen state since 2016.

Maine’s home opener is set for Saturday, March 13 when the Black Bears welcome UAlbany to Alfond Stadium.

Maine returns to the road on Saturday, March 20 where it travel to take on Stony Brook.

Following the bye week, Maine is back in action at home when it hosts Villanova on Saturday, April 3.

Maine closes out its regular season road schedule on Saturday, April 10 with a trip to Rhode Island.

Maine closes out its regular season slate on Saturday, April 17 when it hosts New Hampshire in the 109th showdown for the coveted Brice-Cowell musket. Maine defeated the Wildcats, 35-7, in New Hampshire’s last trip to Orono in 2018.

