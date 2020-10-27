Advertisement

Technical issue causes delay in unemployment checks

Maine Department of Labor citing technical issue in processing payments
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Some Mainers wondered Tuesday morning if they would receive their unemployment benefits on time.

The Maine Department of Labor had said that a technical issue caused a delay in processing transactions.

Just before noon, DOL said the issue was resolved.

Update: The technical issue has been resolved by our financial institution, and is currently processing unemployment...

Posted by Maine Department of Labor on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

We have been advised by our financial institution that a technical issue has caused a delay in processing their customer...

Posted by Maine Department of Labor on Tuesday, October 27, 2020

