Technical issue causes delay in unemployment checks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Some Mainers wondered Tuesday morning if they would receive their unemployment benefits on time.

The Maine Department of Labor had said that a technical issue caused a delay in processing transactions.

Just before noon, DOL said the issue was resolved.

