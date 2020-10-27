Technical issue causes delay in unemployment checks
Maine Department of Labor citing technical issue in processing payments
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -
Some Mainers wondered Tuesday morning if they would receive their unemployment benefits on time.
The Maine Department of Labor had said that a technical issue caused a delay in processing transactions.
Just before noon, DOL said the issue was resolved.
