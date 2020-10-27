Senators Angus King and Susan Collins share thoughts on SCOUTS confirmation vote

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We caught up with Senators Angus King and Susan Collins to get their thoughts on the confirmation vote.

Senator King said, “There was supposed to be a quorum of the judiciary committee, under their own rules was supposed to have two democrats, they didn’t have those votes but they just are barging through anyway, i believe in part to get this judge on the court before the argument that’s 10 days away about the future of the Affordable Care Act.”

In a statement Monday, Collins said, in part, “because this vote is occurring prior to the election, I will vote against the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. To be clear, my vote does not reflect any conclusion that I have reached about Judge Barrett’s qualifications to serve on the Supreme Court... What I have concentrated on is being fair and consistent, and I do not think it is fair nor consistent to have a Senate confirmation vote prior to the election."

