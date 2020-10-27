Advertisement

Senators Angus King and Susan Collins share thoughts on SCOUTS confirmation vote

Senators Angus King and Susan Collins give their thoughts on the confirmation vote of Amy Coney Barrett
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We caught up with Senators Angus King and Susan Collins to get their thoughts on the confirmation vote.

Senator King said, “There was supposed to be a quorum of the judiciary committee, under their own rules was supposed to have two democrats, they didn’t have those votes but they just are barging through anyway, i believe in part to get this judge on the court before the argument that’s 10 days away about the future of the Affordable Care Act.”

In a statement Monday, Collins said, in part, “because this vote is occurring prior to the election, I will vote against the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. To be clear, my vote does not reflect any conclusion that I have reached about Judge Barrett’s qualifications to serve on the Supreme Court... What I have concentrated on is being fair and consistent, and I do not think it is fair nor consistent to have a Senate confirmation vote prior to the election."

