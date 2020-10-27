Orono woman facing criminal charges after officials say she used her roommate’s absentee ballot

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -

A 19-year-old woman from Orono is facing charges after authorities say she voted using her roommate’s absentee ballot.

The Attorney General’s Office filed a criminal complaint against Alyssa Dau saying she violated election laws.

Orono officials found the alleged violation before any ballot was processed and alerted the Secretary of State’s Office.

Dau is charged with Voting in the Name of Another and Forging the Name of Another on an Absentee Ballot Return Envelope.

Both crimes are punishable by up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine.

