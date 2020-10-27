Advertisement

North Carolina man charged with second-degree murder, arrested in Bangor

Tolson is being held without bail.
North Carolina man charged with second-degree murder in that state arrested in Bangor.
North Carolina man charged with second-degree murder in that state arrested in Bangor.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A North Carolina man charged with second-degree murder in that state has been arrested in Bangor.

Bangor police say 29-year-old, John Tolson, had been living with the city’s homeless population.

The Coastland Times in North Carolina reports Tolson was wanted in connection with the death of a woman from North Carolina.

Tolson is being held without bail.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Spooky scavenger hunt in Tremont keeps Halloween spirit alive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The idea came about when a staff member at the Tremont Consolidated School heard students talking about Halloween being cancelled this year.

News

Town of Orono sees huge increase of absentee ballots this election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Residents have been requesting absentee ballots since August.

News

No parade, but Bangor Festival of Lights will be more interactive this year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Rotary Club decided against having the parade due to the pandemic but is still excited about the possibilities this year’s festival has to offer.

News

Stockton Springs man denied bail in 1984 murder case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
57-year-old Kirt Damon is accused of killing 63-year-old Dorothea Burke in June of 1984.

Latest News

News

Ash trees purchased at Lowe’s may contain invasive insects

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
36 trees were sold from stores in Auburn, Augusta, Bangor, Brewer, Brunswick, Portland, Sanford, Scarborough, Thomaston, and Windham.

News

Versant Power distributing $5 million in relief to low-income customers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
In conjunction with the Maine State Housing Authority, the company will ensure all customers who have been deemed eligible for the 2020 federal Home Energy Assistance Program, receive a $350 credit on their electricity bill.

Community

Black bears raise the pride flag in honor of Coming-Out Week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
It’s Coming-Out Week 2020 and some Black Bears celebrated the first day with a pride flag raising.

News

Experts say coronavirus-related stress cause of increased domestic violence calls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Experts say this increase has the potential to become another pandemic.

News

Sara Gideon visits PPE manufacturer in Hermon as part of health care tour

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
After touring the facility, Gideon spoke to workers letting them know their work is appreciated.

News

As homeless population grows, Bangor opening Warming Center early

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A rise in Bangor’s homeless population has city officials asking the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter open its Warming Center ahead of schedule.