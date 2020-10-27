North Carolina man charged with second-degree murder, arrested in Bangor
Tolson is being held without bail.
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A North Carolina man charged with second-degree murder in that state has been arrested in Bangor.
Bangor police say 29-year-old, John Tolson, had been living with the city’s homeless population.
The Coastland Times in North Carolina reports Tolson was wanted in connection with the death of a woman from North Carolina.
