Advertisement

MSAD 54 students get virtual visit from local author

Barbara Winslow joined students to read her book “The Kennebec is Rising.”
Barbara Winslow reads her book to students in MSAD 54.
Barbara Winslow reads her book to students in MSAD 54.(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - Students doing remote learning in MSAD 54 received a special visit Tuesday from a local author.

Barbara Winslow joined the students in Gina Davis’s kindergarten class to read her book “The Kennebec is Rising.”

The children’s book takes readers through a historic Autumn flood of the Kennebec River called the Pumpkin Freshet.

Pumpkins and a tiny kitten make their way down the river to the Atlantic Ocean.

Davis says it’s important for her students to learn the history of the area they live in.

“Making those history connections come alive was important to me and I think kids love history when it’s taught as a story," Winslow said.

”They now look out their window and they know that river has a name, that river has a history and of course the river has significance to the creations of our towns," Davis said.

Gina Davis says when Barbara was her third-grade teacher, she sparked her love for writing.

She has used the book to teach her kindergartners about fiction, the fall season, and will introduce rhyming words this week.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

MPA start to winter sports season delayed as it works with state agencies to create COVID-19 safe guidelines

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
November 16th is no longer the start to high school winter sports.

News

Hermon food pantry moving to new, nearby home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The Neighbors Supporting Neighbors Community Pantry in Hermon is moving...

News

Veazie man killed in workplace accident involving forklift

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
OSHA is investigating.

State

Eligible Mainers to pay less than $75/month for health insurance in 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
According to DHHS, the average individual market health insurance premium in Maine will be 13% lower in 2021.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Madison assisted living facility gets nod from DHHS after resolving inspection issues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The facility says it now has a dedicated team responsible for compliance with appropriate infection control measures

News

“War of the Worlds” anniversary a timeless reminder of fact vs. fiction

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
This Halloween-Eve marks 82 years since Orson Welles scared millions with his radio drama “War of the Worlds.” Or did he?

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

News

Technical issue causes delay in unemployment checks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine Department of Labor says technical issue could delay unemployment payments

News

North Carolina man charged with second-degree murder, arrested in Bangor

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Tolson is being held without bail.

Coronavirus

Active cases of coronavirus in Maine up 129 from a week ago

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Active cases of coronavirus in the state rose by 21 overnight Tuesday for a total of 766.