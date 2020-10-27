MSAD 54 students get virtual visit from local author

NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - Students doing remote learning in MSAD 54 received a special visit Tuesday from a local author.

Barbara Winslow joined the students in Gina Davis’s kindergarten class to read her book “The Kennebec is Rising.”

The children’s book takes readers through a historic Autumn flood of the Kennebec River called the Pumpkin Freshet.

Pumpkins and a tiny kitten make their way down the river to the Atlantic Ocean.

Davis says it’s important for her students to learn the history of the area they live in.

“Making those history connections come alive was important to me and I think kids love history when it’s taught as a story," Winslow said.

”They now look out their window and they know that river has a name, that river has a history and of course the river has significance to the creations of our towns," Davis said.

Gina Davis says when Barbara was her third-grade teacher, she sparked her love for writing.

She has used the book to teach her kindergartners about fiction, the fall season, and will introduce rhyming words this week.

