MPA start to winter sports season delayed as it works with state agencies to create COVID-19 safe guidelines

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principal’s Association winter sports guidelines are still in the works, and like the fall, it could take a little longer than expected.

The MPA announced tonight November 16th is no longer the start date for winter sports as planned. The MPA and Maine state health agencies are working to jointly create acceptable guidelines for winter sports. They still are in the works. They will also need facilities which many schools gyms are being used for classrooms. College facilities formerly used by many teams are unavailable due to campus precautions. There will be sport specific guidelines created by MPA committees based on the joint guidelines with the state. Use of facemasks in school is required for class and is a sticking point for indoor sports now to be consistent. The new start date is to be determined. But it will be delayed.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.