MPA hopes to have answer about holding winter sports by “the end of the week”

Working on joint COVID-19 sports guidelines with state health agencies.
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Principal’s Association met with state agencies Monday. They have been working together to create joint COVID-19 guidelines for winter sports. MPA Executive Director Mike Burnham tells us “We should have an answer by the end of the week.” They are working to determine whether or not winter sports can be held safely. Indoor high school sports have not been allowed under current guidelines this fall. All winter sports except skiing are held indoors.

