Maine Woodland Owners host virtual forestry information session

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Woodland Owners are continuing to provide information to the public about maintaining Maine’s forests.

They have been offering virtual forestry information sessions during the pandemic.

Maine Forest Service director Patty Cormier says the programs can support woodland owners through proper forest management.

She says they are placing a significant emphasis on climate change, water quality education, and the impact of invasive plants.

“The forests of Maine are under pressure and it’s very multidimensional," Cormier said. "Everybody draws something different from the forest and we can provide all that, but we have to be very balanced and the landowner is a key person in that.”

Cormier encouraged the community to reach out to their district forester with any questions or concerns.

For more information you can visit their website.

