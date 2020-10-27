Advertisement

Maine CDC says coronavirus cases are on the rise in the state

For the third day in a row, the state has seen more than 50 cases of coronavirus.
For the third day in a row, the state has seen more than 50 cases of coronavirus.
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

Cases of coronavirus are on the rise across the state, which the head of the Maine CDC says is an indication of more community transmission.

For the third day in a row, the state has seen more than 50 cases of coronavirus.

  • Sunday, October 25 - 61 cases
  • Monday, October 26 - 53 cases
  • Tuesday, October 27 - 57 cases

The state’s positivity rate has jumped from 0.45 percent two weeks ago to 0.66 percent Tuesday.

Dr. Nirav Shah says he expects the numbers of cases will continue at this rate, if not increase even more. “The spike that we have foreshadowed is happening and this is deeply concerning. The bottom line is that we are in it now. These numbers should hopefully put to rest any notion that it can’t happen here, it can’t happen in our state, it can’t happen in our county, and it can’t happen in your town. It can happen here, because right now, it is happening here,” he says.

Shah says that everyday we are now seeing increases in almost every county.

Washington County has seen a spike of roughly 32 cases in the last month.

This he says, is significant because it’s much harder to tamp down on community transmission than it is an outbreak.

“The uninvited guest that we have discussed is not just in one nursing facility or in one hospital. But it’s now in multiple homes, places that we have all previously looked to be safe havens. These facts, unfortunately, make COVID-19 more concerning and, sadly, riskier for all of us,” says Shah.

He says this is especially true for folks in rural areas. Cases of community transmission are much harder to address in those areas.

Shah says this creates a challenge for Maine in the coming weeks, but he says, Mainers can do it.

They’ve done it before.

