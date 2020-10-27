Maine CDC announces two new outbreaks in Calais and Rockland

CALAIS/ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating two new coronavirus outbreaks Tuesday.

Four cases are being reported at the Second Baptist Church in Calais. Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah says they have been in contact with church officials who are closely working with them.

The second outbreak is at Woodlands Memory Care in Rockland. Three positive cases have been confirmed there.

Shah says he expects more cases as the facility conducts universal testing.

The outbreak there has not been linked to the outbreak at the Pentecostal Church in Brooks, but officials are looking into that.

Shah, though, says the outbreak is of concern given what happened at a memory care center in Cape Elizabeth earlier this year where 80 people were infected.

