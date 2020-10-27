Advertisement

Madison assisted living facility gets nod from DHHS after resolving inspection issues

The facility says it now has a dedicated team responsible for compliance with appropriate infection control measures
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Maine (WABI) -

Less than a week after the Maine CDC closed the coronavirus outbreak at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center, the Madison facility received approval from the state on a plan to keep the virus at bay.

Maplecrest had passed an inspection in July, but a series of follow-up inspections revealed the nursing home was not in compliance with several federal regulations.

Documents obtained from Maine DHHS showed a certified nursing assistant documented COVID-19 symptoms in a daily screening log back in August, then worked an overnight shift.

She tested positive for coronavirus a week later.

Officials say the illness contributed to a coronavirus outbreak that infected at least 39 residents and employees at the Madison center. Seven residents died.

The facility says it now has a dedicated Infection Control Preventionist, an Independent Nurse Consultant, and a Temporary Manager who are responsible for compliance with appropriate infection control measures, including symptom screening for staff.

