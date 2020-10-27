Advertisement

Jill Biden visits Bangor one week before election

Tuesday, Biden was in Bangor at the Thomas Hill Standpipe for a Get out the Vote rally.
Biden campaigns for her husband in Bangor.
Biden campaigns for her husband in Bangor.(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -We are one week away from the election, and Maine has a popular spot for Presidential campaigns.

Tuesday, Jill Biden was in Bangor at the Thomas Hill Standpipe for a Get out the Vote rally.

This was her second visit to Maine this campaign season.

Last month, she was in Orono and Blue Hill campaigning for her husband, Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden.

During the socially-distanced rally she said, “This is it. This week is it. There are no do-overs. We can’t sit back and watch what happens. We have to decide what happens. Our voices are more power than we know. So, tell me, Bangor, Maine, are you ready to go out and vote?”

She was joined by Governor Mills and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon.

The theme of what each of them talked about change.

Gideon, Mills and Biden say they believe that’s what Mainers and the American people want.

Mills said Mainers are at risk of losing healthcare and social security.

Biden said her husband will add more jobs, lower prescription drug prices, and take on the coronavirus pandemic.

“So much is at stake right now and not just in the Presidential race, with a blue Senate, Joe is going to be able to do so much more to get our country back on track and Maine is critical," she said.

“They want a change in Washington. They don’t like the Republican Senate who adjourned last night without a relief bill. Adjourned until November 9th. After the election. What’s that about? What are the truckers, loggers, fishermen, farmers, teachers, nurses, small business people in Maine supposed to do," said Mills in an interview with TV5 following the rally.

Regarding President Trump, Biden said at the rally, “Donald Trump has spent a lifetime attempting to cheat his way into success and prestige and most of all profit," and later said, "We can’t sit back and watch what happens we have to decide what happens. Our voices are more power than we know. So, tell me, Bangor, Maine, are you ready to go out and vote?”

When asked following the rally about the election only be one week away she said," I think people are fed up with not being told the truth. People are fed up with the president who doesn’t care about the working men or women who doesn’t care about their health or their livelihood or their well being.”

There were Trump supporters outside of the event chanting, “Where is Joe?”

In a statement sent to TV5 from the Maine GOP they said:

“In what was another poor showing of support of Jill Biden, it’s become abundantly clear: Joe Biden has no momentum in Maine,” said Chair Dr. Demi Kouzounas. “While the President can bring out several thousand Mainers on only a few hours notice, the Biden campaign can’t even draw a few dozen supporters for a planned event."

They also said, ”Joe Biden has completely ignored Maine this election year. Mainers deserve a President who shows up and cares for them."

Biden ended the rally by asking supporters to encourage others to have their voice heard and make a plan to vote.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Jill Biden to visit Bangor for Get Out The Vote Rally

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
It’s being held near the historic Thomas Hill Standpipe.

Local

Donald Trump Jr. returns to Maine Thursday for Bangor campaign stop

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:12 PM EDT
|
By Catherine Pegram
Trump Jr. is scheduled to be at Greenway Equipment Sales on Hammond Street.

News

Dr. Jill Biden to make campaign stop in Maine Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 3:26 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
A press release from the campaign says additional details will follow.

Politics

Unprecedented volume of political mail being delivered

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
|
By Spencer Roberts
Bangor Postmaster Chris Parker says in his 25 years in the postal service this year has the highest volume of political mail he’s ever seen.

Latest News

News

Maine’s four U.S. Senate candidates clashed in virtual debate Thursday

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
Another face-off among Maine’s four candidates for United States Senate.

Politics

Green Party presidential candidate visits Maine

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:09 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
Hawkins and his running mate Angela Walker will be on the ballot next month in 30 states.

News

Political Sign in Machias Vandalized

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
They say it happened some time overnight.

Politics

Senate Democratic leaders call on Maine Republicans to stop campaign tactics

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 3:12 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
They are asking them to end the use of fake news websites and campaign mailers funded by the GOP.

Politics

Locals express opposing viewpoint at Pence rally

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Although their numbers were fewer than supporters, they talked with TV5

Politics

Gov. Mills votes in Farmington

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
Mills casts absentee ballot in Farmington.