Jill Biden visits Bangor one week before election

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -We are one week away from the election, and Maine has a popular spot for Presidential campaigns.

Tuesday, Jill Biden was in Bangor at the Thomas Hill Standpipe for a Get out the Vote rally.

This was her second visit to Maine this campaign season.

Last month, she was in Orono and Blue Hill campaigning for her husband, Democratic Presidential nominee, Joe Biden.

During the socially-distanced rally she said, “This is it. This week is it. There are no do-overs. We can’t sit back and watch what happens. We have to decide what happens. Our voices are more power than we know. So, tell me, Bangor, Maine, are you ready to go out and vote?”

She was joined by Governor Mills and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon.

The theme of what each of them talked about change.

Gideon, Mills and Biden say they believe that’s what Mainers and the American people want.

Mills said Mainers are at risk of losing healthcare and social security.

Biden said her husband will add more jobs, lower prescription drug prices, and take on the coronavirus pandemic.

“So much is at stake right now and not just in the Presidential race, with a blue Senate, Joe is going to be able to do so much more to get our country back on track and Maine is critical," she said.

“They want a change in Washington. They don’t like the Republican Senate who adjourned last night without a relief bill. Adjourned until November 9th. After the election. What’s that about? What are the truckers, loggers, fishermen, farmers, teachers, nurses, small business people in Maine supposed to do," said Mills in an interview with TV5 following the rally.

Regarding President Trump, Biden said at the rally, “Donald Trump has spent a lifetime attempting to cheat his way into success and prestige and most of all profit," and later said, "We can’t sit back and watch what happens we have to decide what happens. Our voices are more power than we know. So, tell me, Bangor, Maine, are you ready to go out and vote?”

When asked following the rally about the election only be one week away she said," I think people are fed up with not being told the truth. People are fed up with the president who doesn’t care about the working men or women who doesn’t care about their health or their livelihood or their well being.”

There were Trump supporters outside of the event chanting, “Where is Joe?”

In a statement sent to TV5 from the Maine GOP they said:

“In what was another poor showing of support of Jill Biden, it’s become abundantly clear: Joe Biden has no momentum in Maine,” said Chair Dr. Demi Kouzounas. “While the President can bring out several thousand Mainers on only a few hours notice, the Biden campaign can’t even draw a few dozen supporters for a planned event."

They also said, ”Joe Biden has completely ignored Maine this election year. Mainers deserve a President who shows up and cares for them."

Biden ended the rally by asking supporters to encourage others to have their voice heard and make a plan to vote.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.