Jill Biden to visit Bangor for Get Out The Vote Rally

As part of the effort to encourage Mainers to vote, Jill Biden will visit Bangor on Tuesday afternoon.

She’s joining Governor Mills, U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon, and Hermon High School teacher Jesse Hargrove for a Get Out The Vote Rally.

The event will start at 3 o’clock.

It’s being held near the historic Thomas Hill Standpipe.

People traveling in that area will see an increased law enforcement presence and may experience detours and delays.

