Advertisement

Jill Biden to visit Bangor for Get Out The Vote Rally

It’s being held near the historic Thomas Hill Standpipe.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

As part of the effort to encourage Mainers to vote, Jill Biden will visit Bangor on Tuesday afternoon.

She’s joining Governor Mills, U.S. Senate candidate Sara Gideon, and Hermon High School teacher Jesse Hargrove for a Get Out The Vote Rally.

The event will start at 3 o’clock.

It’s being held near the historic Thomas Hill Standpipe.

People traveling in that area will see an increased law enforcement presence and may experience detours and delays.

TV5 will have coverage on our website and facebook page of the event as it occurs.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Large early youth voter turnout in 2020 election

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
The 2020 election is seeing a large early voting turn out by younger voters.

National Politics

Judge: US can’t replace Trump in columnist’s slander suit

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By LARRY NEUMEISER
The decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan came after the Justice Department argued that the United States — and by extension U.S. taxpayers — should replace Trump as the defendant in a lawsuit filed by the columnist E. Jean Carroll.

National Politics

Trump, Biden battle for 270 electoral votes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump hit the trail for one final week of campaigning before Election Day.

National

1,000-plus faith leaders call for ‘free and fair election’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The statement also urges leaders to heed the verdict of “legitimate election results” regardless of who wins in November.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden goes on offense in Georgia while Trump targets Midwest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
With more than a third of the expected ballots in the election already cast, it could become increasingly challenging for Trump and Biden to reshape the race.

National

COVID-19 pandemic dominates Trump, Biden campaigns in week before Election Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
At least 33 states, including several battleground states, have surpassed their 2016 pre-election voting totals.

National

Man arrested for trying to torch Boston ballot box

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Prosecutors say the 39-year-old suspect is emotionally disturbed and wasn't acting politically.

National Politics

Issues important to Trump await Barrett on Supreme Court

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The court is weighing a plea from the president to prevent the Manhattan district attorney from acquiring his tax returns as well as appeals from his campaign to shorten the deadline for receiving and counting absentee ballots in the battleground states of North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

National Politics

Barrett confirmed by Senate for Supreme Court, takes oath

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Amy Coney Barrett is headed to the Supreme Court. The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump’s nominee by a 52-48 vote, with Republicans overpowering Democratic opposition a week before Election Day.

National Politics

Trump eyes hosting election night party at his DC hotel

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since 2017, the president and Republican National Committee have held several fundraisers at the president’s Washington hotel in the historic Old Post Office building, which the president’s company leases from the federal government.