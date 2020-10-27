Hermon food pantry moving to new, nearby home

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The Neighbors Supporting Neighbors Community Pantry in Hermon is moving...

... but they aren’t going too far.

Because Danforth’s is going to start offering delivery service, they needed the space the pantry was in.

The owner of the complex is donating the space just a few doors down that used to be home to Family Dollar.

We were there as they were moving into their new, much larger home, which will enable them to greatly expand their offerings.

“We’re going to be able to carry pet supplies again, pet food, clothing, and furniture,” said Volunteer Coordinator Carol Lackedy. “People can donate items that we can put on hold. If there’s a fire in the community, they can come to us. We’ll have those kind of items to replace things they might’ve lost.”

The first delivery day from the new space will be November 5th.

They are desperately in need of shelving and clothing racks.

If you’d like to help, or need to know more you can call 299-5186.

Of visit them on Facebook here.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.