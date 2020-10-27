Federal government to send 400,000 rapid COVID-19 tests to Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The federal government is increasing the number of COVID-19 rapid testing devices being sent to Maine.

We reported at the end of September that 26,000 BinaxNOW tests were being shipped to the state.

The Trump administration has now allocated 400,000 tests to Maine.

About a quarter have already arrived.

Distribution will be at the discretion of the Governor to schools, nursing homes, first responders, and other priorities.

The tests can offer results in 15 minutes.

A total of 150 million tests are being distributed around the country.

