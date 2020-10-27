Fair & Cold Tonight, Variably Cloudy & Chilly Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A ridge of high pressure moving across New England will bring Maine a mostly clear sky tonight and that along with a diminishing wind will allow the temps to dip into the mid-teens to mid-20s by daybreak tomorrow. As the high departs to our east tomorrow morning an upper level disturbance will begin to move into our area. The disturbance both surface and aloft will bring some clouds and maybe a few scattered rain and snow showers to the Pine Tree State, with the bulk of any rain and snow showers falling across the higher elevations. The high temps tomorrow across our area will run several degrees below normal as highs range from the mid-30s to mid-40s, coolest across the north and mountains.

On Thursday a rather strong, but moisture starved cold front will slide south through Northern New England. The front will bring a few clouds to our region, but precipitation seems unlikely as the front slips through. Temps will briefly climb back to more seasonable levels Thursday, but then turn cooler once the cold front slides to our south. The high temps Thursday will range from the low 40s north to the very low 50s south of Bangor, which is just a few degrees below normal.

Later Thursday our attention will turn to the remains of Hurricane Zeta and an upper level disturbance as they move towards the Mid-Atlantic Coastline. At this point in time it appears the bulk of the leftover moisture from Zeta will slide to the south of our region Thursday night and Friday morning, with the northern fringe of the storm possibly brushing southern, coastal and parts of central Maine with some light snow and rain as strong high pressure to our north block the bulk of the storm’s heavier precipitation from moving up into our region. From far southern Maine on south through parts of Southern New England stand a better chance of seeing some accumulating snow Thursday night and part of Friday.

High pressure will bring Maine a bright and chilly start to the weekend Saturday, with high temps likely holding the upper 30s north and 40s south. As the high departs to our east a southerly breeze on the backside of the high will usher a somewhat milder airmass into our area for Sunday, but an approaching cold front will bring the risk for some scattered rain showers later in the day. Bright breezy and chilly conditions will move back into Maine on Monday.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a light breeze and low temps in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy, scattered snow and rain showers possible, with a southeast breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the mid-30s to mid 40s from north to south.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a northwest breeze around 10 mph and highs in the 40s to lower 50s.

Friday: Variably cloudy, possible snow and rain showers, mainly south, with high temps in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and chilly, with high temps in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Sunday: Increasing cloudy, with late day showers possible and high temps in the mid-40s to low 50s.

