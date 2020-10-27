Estevan Gomez monument to be removed from Bangor waterfront

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Estevan Gomez monument will be removed from the Bangor waterfront.

This after a unanimous vote on Monday night by city councilors.

Back in July, members of the Penobscot Nation raised concerns about the monument.

Estevan Gomez is considered the first explorer from Europe to sail up the Penobscot River.

However, historical accounts say he went on to capture 50 Indigenous people in an attempt to sell them into slavery.

The upper cross of the monument will now go to the Bangor Historical Society, while the pedestal and patio type area around the cross will be destroyed.

