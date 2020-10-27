Downeast Correctional Facility on its way back to reopening

MACHIASPORT, Maine (WABI) - Ground was broken a couple of weeks ago on a new pre-release center at the site of the Downeast Correctional Facility that was closed more than two years ago.

The center will bring back about 50 minimum security inmates, community service, and more than two dozen jobs to Washington County when it opens next August. Even though it’s months away from completion, the facility is already providing for the community.

“All local employees will be doing the framing, the site contractor, the concrete, and electrical and mechanical contracts will all be Washington County," said King Construction President Justin King. “Everything that we can keep local, will be local.”

The impact of the facility’s closure is still being felt by the Washington County community after it was shut down without notice by former Governor Lepage in February of 2018.

”The whole community just was in an uproar," State Senator Marianne Moore said. “I felt so bad for the employees who were working here, let alone the inmates that were here because they were bused and taken to Charleston. So it was not a good situation.”

Both state and local officials never stopped fighting to keep this facility open, even after it closed. The road from shutdown to getting reopened has been a long one, but they say it’s worth it.

“To have the governor and the people working around this now, whose keeping us so well informed, and really seeing the progress, we were really proud," said Anne Perry, the State Representative of District 140.

“This is a testament to that stick-to-itiveness of the local people," added District 139 Representative Will Tuell. "We could’ve given up and said, ‘it’s done it’s over, we’re gone.’ But give the administration credit, give the legislature credit, give Washington County credit. We didn’t give up. That ought to be a bit of inspiration to the rest of the county, to the rest of the state.”

