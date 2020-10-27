Brooks church pastor apologies for COVID-19 outbreak in Waldo County

BROOKS, Maine (WABI) - The pastor of Brooks Pentecostal Church is apologizing to the community for a COVID-19 outbreak began there.

The Maine CDC says 60 coronavirus cases are linked to the Waldo County church. At last report, one person is hospitalized.

The outbreak began after a weekend worship event earlier this month.

It’s believed 100 to 150 people attended the service.

The head of the Maine CDC said Tuesday 34 of the cases are primary- meaning those people attended the event or a service at the church.

Dr. Nirav Shah said 26 cases are secondary -meaning those individuals had direct close contact with a primary case.

As the numbers of infected continue to rise, Pastor Matthew Shaw apologized before his virtual sermon on Facebook Sunday.

“We regret what has happened. We ask your forgiveness. We apologize that the sickness came to our church, and we apologize for the consequences that maybe the community is feeling, the fear that is settling into the hearts of men and women, those of you who might have been inconvenienced by the limitations that have been put in place after a virus breaks out.”

He continued by apologizing to those who have been physically affected by the outbreak.

He says those who have been hospitalized are in their prayers, and they hope for a full recovery.

Hear the full statement from Brooks Pentecostal Church.

Sunday, October 25, 2020 Posted by Brooks Pentecostal Church on Sunday, October 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.