Advertisement

Brooks church pastor apologies for COVID-19 outbreak in Waldo County

“We regret what has happened. We ask your forgiveness.”
The Maine CDC says 60 coronavirus cases are linked to the Waldo County church
The Maine CDC says 60 coronavirus cases are linked to the Waldo County church(Emily Tadlock)
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKS, Maine (WABI) - The pastor of Brooks Pentecostal Church is apologizing to the community for a COVID-19 outbreak began there.

The Maine CDC says 60 coronavirus cases are linked to the Waldo County church. At last report, one person is hospitalized.

The outbreak began after a weekend worship event earlier this month.

It’s believed 100 to 150 people attended the service.

The head of the Maine CDC said Tuesday 34 of the cases are primary- meaning those people attended the event or a service at the church.

Dr. Nirav Shah said 26 cases are secondary -meaning those individuals had direct close contact with a primary case.

As the numbers of infected continue to rise, Pastor Matthew Shaw apologized before his virtual sermon on Facebook Sunday.

“We regret what has happened. We ask your forgiveness. We apologize that the sickness came to our church, and we apologize for the consequences that maybe the community is feeling, the fear that is settling into the hearts of men and women, those of you who might have been inconvenienced by the limitations that have been put in place after a virus breaks out.”

He continued by apologizing to those who have been physically affected by the outbreak.

He says those who have been hospitalized are in their prayers, and they hope for a full recovery.

Hear the full statement from Brooks Pentecostal Church.

Sunday, October 25, 2020

Posted by Brooks Pentecostal Church on Sunday, October 25, 2020

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

MPA start to winter sports season delayed as it works with state agencies to create COVID-19 safe guidelines

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
November 16th is no longer the start to high school winter sports.

News

Hermon food pantry moving to new, nearby home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
The Neighbors Supporting Neighbors Community Pantry in Hermon is moving...

News

Veazie man killed in workplace accident involving forklift

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
OSHA is investigating.

State

Eligible Mainers to pay less than $75/month for health insurance in 2021

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
According to DHHS, the average individual market health insurance premium in Maine will be 13% lower in 2021.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Madison assisted living facility gets nod from DHHS after resolving inspection issues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The facility says it now has a dedicated team responsible for compliance with appropriate infection control measures

News

“War of the Worlds” anniversary a timeless reminder of fact vs. fiction

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
This Halloween-Eve marks 82 years since Orson Welles scared millions with his radio drama “War of the Worlds.” Or did he?

News

WATCH LIVE: Maine CDC COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
State officials provide coronavirus situation report with information about daily data with regard to cases in Maine.

News

Technical issue causes delay in unemployment checks

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Maine Department of Labor says technical issue could delay unemployment payments

News

North Carolina man charged with second-degree murder, arrested in Bangor

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Tolson is being held without bail.

Coronavirus

Active cases of coronavirus in Maine up 129 from a week ago

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Active cases of coronavirus in the state rose by 21 overnight Tuesday for a total of 766.