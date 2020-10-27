Breezy & Cool This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today. Skies will be variably cloudy skies for rest of the day. A northwest breeze will usher cool, dry air into the region today allowing us to dry out and brighten up a bit but keeping temperatures below average with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s north and 40s to near 50° elsewhere. We’re in for a cold night tonight as high pressure moves overhead. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies for the overnight and with light wind expected, temperatures will drop back to the low to mid-20s for inland locales while coastal areas bottom out in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday looks quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 40s for most spots Wednesday afternoon. A weak cold front is forecast to move through on Thursday. There isn’t much moisture with the front so it’s expected to move through dry at this point with variably cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50° Thursday afternoon. We’ll be keeping an eye on what is now Hurricane Zeta for the end of the week. The storm is expected to make landfall over the Gulf Coast later Wednesday then weaken as it heads inland and to the northeast toward the Mid-Atlantic later in the week. The remnants of this system are expected to stay mostly south of Maine however it’s close enough that it bears watching. The northern edge may graze southern and coastal Maine Thursday night into Friday with some light snow and mixed precipitation. Temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s for highs making for a chilly Friday. We’ll keep you posted.

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy and cool. Highs between 39°-49°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Chilly with lows between 22°-32°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 40° north, 40s to near 50° elsewhere. Light wind becoming south/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the 40s to around 50°.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Snow/mix possible mainly southern and coastal areas. Chilly with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

