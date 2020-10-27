Advertisement

Active cases of coronavirus in Maine up 129 from a week ago

A total of 766 COVID-19 cases are active in the state
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Active cases of coronavirus in the state rose by 21 overnight Tuesday for a total of 766. That’s 129 more active cases than a week ago.

The Maine CDC is reporting 57 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday. This brings the total to 6,311.

36 more people have recovered for a total of 5,363.

No new deaths are being reported.

The county breakdown reveals an increase of 13 cases in each of Cumberland, Kennebec and York Counties.

Kennebec county has a total of 328 cases with 69 of them active.

Somerset County has five new cases.

Washington County has four.

Piscataquis County is the only county in the state with no active cases.

The Maine CDC will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon at 2 p.m.

You can watch that live on air or on our website.

In an appearance on Good Morning America Tuesday about Maine’s low infection rates compared to most of the country, Shah said Maine people “believe in science” and listened to advice such as wearing masks and physical distancing.

How 1 state successfully kept COVID-19 at bay

