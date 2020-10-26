Versant Power distributing $5 million in relief to low-income customers

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power is distributing $5 million in relief to low-income customers in northern and eastern Maine.

In conjunction with the Maine State Housing Authority, the company will ensure all customers who have been deemed eligible for the 2020 federal Home Energy Assistance Program, receive a $350 credit on their electricity bill.

This includes those served by neighboring consumer-owned utilities.

Versant Power says they’re offering the rate relief as a direct benefit of ENMAX’s acquisition of the company.

Customers who did not seek assistance during the 2020 sign-up period but may be eligible in the coming year are encouraged to apply.

You can do so through your local Community Action Program or tribal organization.

Newly eligible customers will receive a similar electricity bill credit at some point during the 2021 program until funds have been exhausted.

