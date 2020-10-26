Town of Orono sees huge increase of absentee ballots this election

ORONO, Maine (WABI) -

With the election just eight days away, the town of Orono has seen a big increase in absentee voting this year.

Residents have been requesting absentee ballots since August.

The town says they’ve had over three-thousand requests for absentee ballots and have gotten 24-hundred back.

In 2016, they only had 17-hundred.

Voters have used the mail as well as a drop box that’s stationed in front of the town office.

That drop box as well as an extra three days for town officials to count ballots has come in handy during this busy time.

“That has made it that much more convenient. Voters have access to request their absentee electronically by phone or through the mail 24/7, and then they also have the ability to return those ballots at their convenience.”

The last chance for in-person absentee voting will take place this Thursday and Friday at the Orono town office.

