Stockton Springs man denied bail in murder case

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A Stockton Springs man facing a murder charge for a decades old cold case was denied bail in court in Belfast today.

57-year-old Kirt Damon is accused of killing 63-year-old Dorothea Burke in June of 1984.

Damon was 20 when Burke died.

The state made arguments today against bail saying Damon was a flight risk and a danger to certain community members.

They referenced an incident in 1994 when Damon alluded police and an OUI charge in 2007.

Damon’s defense argued that in the 36 years since Burke’s death, Damon has lived in Maine without ever fleeing the state.

“There is clear and convincing evidence, to believe either that he will pose a substantial risk to the integrity of the judicial process. That he will not appear at the time and place that we inquire. Or that he poses a substantial risk or danger to another in the community," said the Waldo County District Attorney’s Office.

“Anytime during the last 36 years, if he chose to live Maine, he could’ve left Maine. He was well aware of this investigation had been reinitiated approximately two years ago," said Damon’s defense.

According to court documents, potential witnesses have expressed to State Police they fear retaliation from the Damon family if they are needed to testify.

