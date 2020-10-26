Spooky scavenger hunt in Tremont keeps Halloween spirit alive

TREMONT, Maine (WABI) - The town of Tremont has come up with a creative scavenger hunt to let kids know Halloween is still on, even if it may look a little different this year.

They’ve put up fourteen paper pumpkins around town, each with its own letter. Kids have until Friday to find the pumpkins and unscramble the letters to win a special Halloween treat. The idea came about when a staff member at the Tremont Consolidated School heard students talking about Halloween being cancelled this year.

“Halloween is still going to happen,” said Jessica Bass, who Chairs the Tremont Recreational Board. "It’s just we need to get used to things looking different. It’s going to take a lot of creativity and a lot of positivity, and as parents and adults, if we can embrace it, it’s going to be that much easier for our younger kids to transition.”

For a list of scavenger hunt clues, visit tremont.maine.gov.

