Scattered Showers Becoming More Numerous This Afternoon & Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Weak low pressure will continue to approach the area today then cross the state this evening and early tonight. Cloudy and cool conditions will continue for the remainder of the day with scattered rain showers becoming more numerous as the afternoon progresses. Precipitation will be steadiest over areas north of Bangor. Areas from Greenville to Millinocket northward could still see some light snow or wintry mix through early to mid-afternoon otherwise expect the precipitation to fall mainly as rain. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to near 40° across the north today while the rest of the state sees temperatures in the 40s to near 50°, warmest along the coast. Rain will continue tonight, tapering off from west to east across the state after midnight. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-30s to low 40s for the overnight.

High pressure will build into the area Tuesday. We’ll have some lingering clouds over the area early but look for those clouds to move out during the morning and give way to brightening skies as the day progresses. Temperatures will remain cool with highs mainly in the 40s. Wednesday looks quiet with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the 40s for most spots Wednesday afternoon. A weak cold front is forecast to move through on Thursday. There isn’t much moisture with the front so it’s expected to move through dry at this point with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be in the 40s to near 50° Thursday afternoon. We’ll be keeping an eye on what is now Tropical Storm Zeta for the end of the week. The storm is expected to make landfall over the Gulf Coast later Wednesday then weaken as it heads inland and to the northeast toward the Mid-Atlantic later in the week. The remnants of this system are expected to stay mostly south of Maine however it’s close enough that it bears watching. The northern edge may graze southern and coastal Maine on Friday. Temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 30s Friday leading to the chance for some snow or mixed precipitation if the storm tracks close enough to the area. We’ll keep you posted.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers becoming more numerous as the afternoon progresses. Some light snow or wintry mix possible over northern and northwestern areas otherwise most of the precipitation will be in the form of rain this afternoon and evening. Steadiest precipitation will fall over northern areas. Highs between 37°-50°, warmest along the coast. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Rain likely. Rain will taper off west to east across the state late tonight. Lows between 34°-44°. Wind will become northwest 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Brightening skies. Highs between 39°-49°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 40° north, low to mid-40s elsewhere.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 40s.

Friday: Snow/mix possible. Chilly with highs in the mid-30s to around 40°.

