Sara Gideon visits PPE manufacturer in Hermon as part of health care tour

HERMON, Maine

U.S. Senate Candidate Sara Gideon visited a manufacturing company in Hermon today.

Her visit to Ntension was part of her “Health Care is on the Ballot” tour.

HAPPENING NOW: U.S. Senate Candidate @SaraGideon is visiting Ntension (converted to making PPE full-time) in Hermon this afternoon as part of her “Health Care is on The Ballot” tour. More tonight on @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/P84I7HRZSe — Connor Clement (@connorclementtv) October 26, 2020

The company, which is know for making custom fabrics, now produces personal protective equipment full-time.

Since the pandemic began, they have made thousands of masks and face shields everyday for Maine hospitals and frontline workers.

After touring the facility, Gideon spoke to workers letting them know their work is appreciated.

“They took it upon themselves to reach out and say, what do you need and then to figure out how to do to, and to put their own investment into changing this manufacturing equipment, that’s a big deal and we need to make sure that we remember that and our welcoming and supporting manufacturing here in Maine and in this country.”

Representatives of Senator Susan Collins responded to Gideon’s visit.

They say Gideon highlighted Collins' work to help small businesses through the pandemic with the Paycheck Protection Program that Collins helped develop.

According to government data, Ntension received between $350,000 and $1,000,000 in PPP funding.

