Penobscot Theatre holding Halloween ‘Drive-BOO’ event

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot Theatre is hosting a drive up trick-or-treating experience.

They are inviting people of all ages to participate in their socially distanced 'Halloween Drive Boo.’

Cars will be welcomed by costumed staff members and volunteers who will deliver contactless trick-or-treating.

Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport says it’s important for them to continue to engage with the community.

“Halloween is just a fun event and it was killing us, it was killing me, to imagine a year without trick or treating so I wanted to make sure that there was something fun that we were offering that was live," Newport said.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up their cars for a Car Costume Contest.

Two winners will receive a Digitus Theatrum household subscription of their choice.

The Drive-BOO will take place outside the Bangor Opera House on Halloween from 1 PM to 4 PM.

