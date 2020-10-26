Advertisement

Penobscot Theatre holding Halloween ‘Drive-BOO’ event

Attendees are encouraged to dress up their cars for a Car Costume Contest.
Penobscot Theatre Company
Penobscot Theatre Company(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Penobscot Theatre is hosting a drive up trick-or-treating experience.

They are inviting people of all ages to participate in their socially distanced 'Halloween Drive Boo.’

Cars will be welcomed by costumed staff members and volunteers who will deliver contactless trick-or-treating.

Producing Artistic Director Bari Newport says it’s important for them to continue to engage with the community.

“Halloween is just a fun event and it was killing us, it was killing me, to imagine a year without trick or treating so I wanted to make sure that there was something fun that we were offering that was live," Newport said.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up their cars for a Car Costume Contest.

Two winners will receive a Digitus Theatrum household subscription of their choice.

The Drive-BOO will take place outside the Bangor Opera House on Halloween from 1 PM to 4 PM.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Bangor Humane Society offering discounted animal adoptions

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
They’re teaming up with the ASPCA and the Subaru Loves Pets initiative to give more animals a home.

Community

Black bears raise the pride flag in honor of Coming-Out Week

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
It’s Coming-Out Week 2020 and some Black Bears celebrated the first day with a pride flag raising.

Community

Athenahealth in Belfast hiring roughly 100 new employees

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT
|
By Emily Tadlock
Athena Healthcare is looking to hire roughly 100 people for a variety of jobs at their Belfast location.

News

Catholic Churchs host drive-through food collection Saturday

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:48 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
Bangor Knights of Columbus holding food drive-through at six parish churches Saturday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Latest News

News

Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office hosting drug take back

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
A shredding truck will be on site too if you have sensitive documents to get rid of.

Community

New England Restaurant teams up with Boys and Girls Club for fundraiser

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
99 Restaurant and Pub will give 100% of donations to the Boys and Girls Club.

Community

Winslow Community Cupboard seeking donations to meet growing needs

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
The Cupboard helps over 100 food-insecure families in Waterville, Winslow, Clinton, and Benton.

Community

Bangor residents planning for Halloween during pandemic

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Morgan Sturdivant
We spoke to residents of Maple Street about Halloween this year.

Community

Bread of Life Ministries receives donation for homeless veterans shelter

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
K&A Engineering Consulting presented the non-profit with a check for $250.

Community

Gardiner bridge closes for demolition work

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:13 PM EDT
|
By Allegra Zamore
They expect the work to be done by the end of November.