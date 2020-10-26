Advertisement

Northern Light Inland Hospital builds winter COVID-19 testing site

The site is expected to be completed by November 4th.
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Northern Light Inland Hospital is preparing for winter with a new COVID-19 testing site.

The Waterville hospital is building a drive-thru testing structure that will protect staff, patients, and technology as the temperatures drop.

After opening, Inland will discontinue its routine COVID-19 car side testing and walk-in care location.

Vice President of operations Dan Booth says the testing site is cost efficient, weather friendly, and can be repurposed in the future.

“It’s how we’re bending the curve, its how we’re preventing the spread and you know were committed to doing that and we want our community members to know that we are prepared and that we’re going to do that in the right way and our staff are being taken care of," said Booth. "In the mean time this is about acknowledging the fact that COVID is here and it just needs to be a part of it at this point and time.”

Booth says that the building could be used for drive-up COVID vaccines when they become available.

The site is expected to be completed by November 4th.

