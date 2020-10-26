No parade, but Bangor Festival of Lights will be more interactive this year

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The parade through downtown may be cancelled, but the Bangor Festival Lights is still happening this year.

The Bangor Rotary is asking residents, businesses, non-profits, and municipalities to create light displays at their own locations. From December 5th through January 2nd, the public will be invited to drive by participating homes and organizations to enjoy the light displays from the safety of their own vehicles. They’ll also get to vote on the best displays in each category and best overall.

The Rotary Club decided against having the parade due to the pandemic but is still excited about the possibilities this year’s festival has to offer.

“This is the right replacement," said Rotary Noontime Club President Rebecca Kirk. "This is something that communities are going to respond to, and I think that’s really important. If you’re going to put energy into it, if you’re going to ask for community engagement, it needs to be the right thing, and so I think we’ve stumbled across the right thing.”

For information on how to register your light display and to vote for your favorite one, visit bangorrotary.org.

