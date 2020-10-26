Advertisement

New Balance factory in Skowhegan returns to operation after hazmat incident

Chemical cause remains unknown
By Emily Tadlock
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) -Employees are back work at the New Balance factory in Skowhegan today after a hazmat incident there last week.

Six people were taken to the hospital on Thursday after an unknown chemical or mix of chemicals caused trouble breathing and burning eyes.

They were treated and released.

In all, 70 people were decontaminated on site in hazmat tents before being allowed to go home.

Officials say they are still working with multiple agencies to determine what caused the employees to become ill.

They have deemed the building safe for employees to return.

