Maine CDC reports 53 more cases of coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 53 more cases of coronavirus in the state.

Three of the cases still need to be classified so the overall total is now 6,254.

Active cases rose by 24 overnight for a total of 745, an increase of 104 from last Monday.

No new deaths were reported Monday.

29 more people have recovered for a total of 5,363.

Cumberland County is recording the most new cases with 13.

There are 228 active cases there.

There are six new cases in Penobscot and York Counties.

Only Franklin, Lincoln, and Piscataquis Counties had no reported new cases.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.