Light Rain Tonight, Some Snow & Mix Across The North

The sunshine returns tomorrow
By Ryan Munn
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of low pressure will pass just to our northeast throughout the night. As it does so, we’re looking at periods of light rain across the state. There will be some light snow and mix across the north and mountains. As some warmer air moves into the state it may briefly change back to rain on the backside of the system. Lows tonight will fall back to the mid 30s to lower 40s.

A quieter day is expected Tuesday with morning clouds and afternoon sun. It will stay on the chilly side with highs running the upper 30s to mid 40s. With high pressure to the north on Wednesday, it looks like a mainly dry day with partly cloudy skies. Highs will top out in the 40s statewide. A cold front will likely pass the state on Thursday. It will be a bit milder with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A few showers are possible across the state, otherwise mainly cloudy skies. Friday is a tricky forecast. Energy from which was once Hurricane Zeta will pass to the south. High pressure to the north will feed cold air into the system. Right now, some rain and snow is possible in the southern half of the state. We’re keeping a very close eye on this system and will continue to do so over the next several days.

Tonight: Rain showers likely, some snow and mix across the north. Lows will drop back to the 30s and lower 40s statewide. Winds south/southeast at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Decreasing cloudiness and chilly. Highs will run in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Winds northwest at 10-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies, highs in the 40s statewide.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, rain showers are possible. Highs will run in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Cloudy with rain and snow possible, especially in the southern half of the state. Highs will run in the 30s statewide.

