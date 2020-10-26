Advertisement

KFC brings back chicken-scented firelogs for the holidays

Warm, cozy and delicious
The chicken-scented logs have sold out for two years in a row.
The chicken-scented logs have sold out for two years in a row.(Source: KFC, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Who needs chestnuts roasting on an open fire when you’ve got the colonel’s 11 herbs and spices?

For the third year in a row, a KFC limited-edition firelog is available for the holidays.

If the past is any indication, they won’t last long. The chicken-scented logs have sold out for two years in a row.

KFC bills them as “hearth warming & hunger inducing.”

The savory firelogs will be sold at select Walmarts and on Walmart.com.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Stocks have their worst day in a month as virus cases surge

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE
Stocks are slumping sharply in afternoon trading on Wall Street Monday and deepening last week’s losses, as a troubling climb in coronavirus counts threatens the global economy.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus deaths are rising again in the US, as feared

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Health experts had warned that it was only a matter of time before deaths turned upward, given the record-breaking surge in cases engulfing the country.

National

Zeta becomes a hurricane as it nears Yucatan, heading for US

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By GABRIEL ALCOCER
The storm is expected to move over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday. It will then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the U.S. Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then.

News

Stockton Springs man denied bail in murder case

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
57-year-old Kirt Damon is accused of killing 63-year-old Dorothea Burke in June of 1984.

National

60,000 in Southern California to evacuate after blaze grows

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A fast-moving wildfire forced evacuations for 60,000 people in Southern California on Monday as powerful winds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands to prevent utility equipment from sparking new blazes.

Latest News

News

Ash trees purchased at Lowe’s may contain invasive insects

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Spencer Roberts
36 trees were sold from stores in Auburn, Augusta, Bangor, Brewer, Brunswick, Portland, Sanford, Scarborough, Thomaston, and Windham.

News

Versant Power distributing $5 million in relief to low-income customers

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
In conjunction with the Maine State Housing Authority, the company will ensure all customers who have been deemed eligible for the 2020 federal Home Energy Assistance Program, receive a $350 credit on their electricity bill.

Community

Black bears raise the pride flag in honor of Coming-Out Week

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
It’s Coming-Out Week 2020 and some Black Bears celebrated the first day with a pride flag raising.

News

Experts say coronavirus-related stress cause of increased domestic violence calls

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
Experts say this increase has the potential to become another pandemic.

News

Sara Gideon visits PPE manufacturer in Hermon as part of health care tour

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Connor Clement
After touring the facility, Gideon spoke to workers letting them know their work is appreciated.